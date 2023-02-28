Seebaran-Suite: No comment until she's officially Law Association head

Lynette Seebaran Suite -

SENIOR Counsel Lynette Seebaran-Suite has declined to comment on her impending installation as the new president of the Law Association, since the current council, and president Sophia Chote, SC, are still in place.

Seebaran-Suite is tipped to lead the association after running unopposed as president.

The association will hold its annual general meeting on March 17. Nominations for the position of president, vice president, treasurer, ten senior ordinary members and five juniors closed on February 16.

An official list of nominees is expected to be published by Wednesday, Chote said, as the council was “verifying something re one of the candidates.”

Seebaran-Suite, meanwhile, said it would be a breach of protocol for her to give an interview, since the outgoing president was still in place until March 17.

Seebaran-Suite has practised in the field of family law for more than 40 years.

She received a national award in 2012 and an honorary doctorate from UWI in 2021.

She is a former chairman of the Equal Opportunity Commission. has sat on several state boards and is a member of the Medical Board.