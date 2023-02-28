Point Lisas Steel Products Ltd invests $221k into U19 cricket tourney

Front row, from left: Point Lisas Steel Products representatives, manager sales and marketing Vijay Siewsaran, accounts supervisor Janelle Gobin and TTCB president attend the U19 Youth Series Interzone Tournament 2023 media launch at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva. - Marvin Hamilton

POINT Lisas Steel Products (PLSP) Limited, the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s (TTCB) newest partner, has invested over $221k into the Inter-Zone Under-19 Youth Series which bowls off on Thursday.

This was announced at the tournament launch, held at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Monday.

The competition features eight teams – East, North East, Tobago, North (Group A) and South, Central, South East, South West (Group B) – with matches bowling off at four locations from 9.30am.

TTCB president and Cricket West Indies vice-president designate Azim Bassarath welcomed their new partners in cricket and urged the young players to make the most of this opportunity to impress national selectors.

“With most of the hard work already covered at the Under-13, Under-15, and Under-17 stages, the Under-19s enter a finishing phase when they are asked to polish their skills in preparation for senior national duty.

“After these tournaments the national teams in the respective age groups with be selected to participate in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars tournament which is followed throughout the Caribbean.

“The national senior team selectors, headed by Red Force coach David Furlonge, will no doubt be keeping a keen eye on the U19s to evaluate and assess their claims to wear TT colours at the highest level,” Bassarath said.

Also present at the launch were senior national cricketers Keagan Simmons, Jyd Goolie and Jeremy Solozano, who, according to Bassarath, have at one stage or another other greatly benefitted from the zonal age group tournament similar to this one and could testify about the benefits gained by participating in such.

Vijay Siewsaran, PLSP sales and marketing manager was pleased to be part of such an important cricket development initiative.

“We pride ourselves in our association with the TTCB and our sponsorship of the U19 inter-zone tournament. We view this sponsorship as an ideal opportunity to extend to the young people of our country, a healthy and meaningful divergence to the many negative influences affecting society nationally, regionally and globally,” Siewsaran said.

Bassarath added, “PLSP has come forward in a bold show of their corporate responsibility, and to make a clear statement on their commitment to national youth development through sport.

“PLSP’s investment in the natural talent of the nation’s young people in underwriting the Under-19 Tournament will have a positive impact for many years to come.

“It is the fervent hope that the PLSP relationship with the national cricket organisation to make the U19 tournament a reality will extend well into the future.”

Earlier this month, the TTCB launched the U15 inter-zone tournament which ends on Wednesday with the final between South East and Central at NCC.

Additionally, last Friday, details of the U17 inter-zone competition were revealed and will get underway on February 3.

U19 Fixtures Round One

March 2

North vs North East (North)

Tobago vs East (Moriah Recreations Grounds, Tobago)

South West vs Central (James Park, Point Fortin)

South vs South East (National Cricket Centre, Couva)