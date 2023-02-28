Please patch these dangerous potholes

THE EDITOR: I would like to appeal to the Diego Martin Regional Corporation and the Ministry of Works concerning Morne Coco Road between Petit Valley and Maraval and also the road to Maracas Beach.

Morne Coco Road has lots of potholes which really need patching. It is dangerous for drivers trying to avoid going into those holes and at the same time having to avoid oncoming vehicles.

I hope the corporation or the ministry, whichever is responsible, will have this road fixed.

The road to Maracas Beach used to be a breathtaking drive with the beautiful greenery on the hills. And even with all the bush growing at the side of the road you can still get a fabulous view of the sea, but the road has become quite dangerous with lots of potholes, some big, some small.

When driving on this road you have to be very careful with the precipice on one side and the many bends in the road which prevent you from seeing oncoming traffic that also might be trying to avoid the potholes.

The maintenance of this road is important for the travelling public in order to avoid tragic accidents from happening.

GERARD DUVAL

Petit Valley