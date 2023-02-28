Penal man, woman on $150,000 bail each on gun, ammo charges

A Siparia magistrate has granted a total of $300,000 bail to two people who were jointly charged with having a gun and ammunition at a house in Penal over the weekend.

On Monday, Kendell Aberdeen, 24, and Macala Agard, 29, appeared virtually before magistrate Nizam Khan in the First Court and pleaded not guilty. The magistrate granted them each $150,000 bail and adjourned the case to March 27.

PC Pereira of South Western Task Force (SWDTF) laid the charges.

On Saturday, the police held the two during an anti-crime exercise at Morne Diablo in Penal. They searched a house and allegedly found a Smith and Wesson revolver with three rounds of .38 special ammunition.

Snr Supt Remy, W/Supt Theodore-Persad, ASPs Victor and Mathura co-ordinated the exercise, which ASP Nanan, Sgts Khan, Boodlal and Sobie and Cpl Seecharan supervised.

It also included SWDTF police.