Officer held for smuggling marijuana into Arouca prison

File photo -

A 32-year-old prison officer I is expected to be questioned and charged for smuggling marijuana into the Arouca Maximum Security Prison (MSP) on Monday morning.

Police said they received a report that the officer gave an inmate a black plastic bag containing marijuana.

Other prison officers saw the transaction and took the inmate to a senior officer's office, where the bag was searched and a kilogram of marijuana found.

Arouca police were called in and questioned the prison officer before arresting him.