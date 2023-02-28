Marabella girl, 17, beaten by friend

The 24-year-old man from Pointe-a-Pierre wanted in connection with beating a 17-year-old girl was still on the run from police on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident, which happened on Sunday afternoon at his home at Plaisance Park, was reported to St Margaret’s police,

The police said the girl, from Battoo Avenue in Marabella, was visiting the suspect’s home, and a heated argument broke out. It escalated, and the suspect began beating her with a cutlass, then locked her in a room.

He left, and the girl later managed to get out through a window and alert neighbours.

The police were called and visited the house. They searched the area but did not find the suspect.

The girl was treated at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.