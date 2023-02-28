Man shot, wounded at San Fernando workplace

File Photo

San Fernando police are investigating a shooting on Monday night at a mini-mart that left a 25-year-old worker hospitalised.

A police report said the victim, a cashier, was working at Jay's City Mart at Pointe-a-Pierre Road near St James Street, where he heard two gunshots. He then felt a burning sensation in his right thigh.

He had just opened an iron cage in which LPG gas tanks were stored to sell to a customer.

A person believed to be the gunman was seen running away. The police said the person was wearing a multi-coloured hoodie.

The injured cashier was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital. He was in stable condition.

No one else was injured, and the police do not have a motive.

The police found two spent shells at the mini-mart.