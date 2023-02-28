Horizons Art Gallery introduces 11 'New Faces' at exhibition

Minister Bay from Auntie's Patio by Giselle La Veau. -

Horizons Art Gallery’s sixth annual New Faces exhibition starts Tuesday.today. New Faces offers up a selection of works by emerging artists; new and exciting creators, each with their own distinctive style. This is the perfect opportunity for any art collector looking to catch a great piece by an up-and-coming artist now breaking into the market, said a media release.

New Faces came about as a response to two frequently asked questions. The first, asked often by art collectors, was “Who are the new talents to look out for?” The second question, asked by new artists and graduating art-students, was “Where can we find a forum to gain exposure for our work?” The answer to both these queries is summed up in this exciting exhibit, the release said.

Featured this year are 11 relatively unknown artists. The New Faces of 2023 are Tark Bey, Danielle Debonair, Elise Herrera, Giselle La Veau, Shameeda McDougall, Charlene Nivet, Kamille Andrews, Daniella Rampersadsingh, Rose-Anne Reyes, Hashemi Siwaju, and Gabrielle Wilkes.

This gathering of creative talents offers a wide variety of styles and subject matter. With work ranging from beautiful landscapes and portraiture to textile art, mixed media and photography, there is sure to be something for everyone, and all attractively priced, the release said.

The exhibition can be attended either in person or virtually on Tuesday. Those wishing to attend the virtual opening can do so at 5.30 pm via the link:

https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

The online show will be broadcast live with the artists in attendance, so viewers are encouraged to interact and join the chat.

Art lovers may alternatively attend the opening in person from 6.30-8 pm at Horizons Art Gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James.

This exhibition will be available for viewing in the gallery until March 11 from 8.30 am-5 pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.

For further info call 628-9769.