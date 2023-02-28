Hazardous seas alert in effect until next Monday

Photo courtesy- Trinidad-and-Tobago-Meteorological-Service-@ttmetservice-•-Instagram-photos

THE Met Office (TTMS) has issued a hazardous seas yellow-level alert, which went into effect today and lasts until next Monday.

A press release issued at 11.55 am said that the alert is for near-shore areas of Tobago, and northern, eastern, western coastal and sheltered areas of Trinidad. It remains in effect up until 1 noon on March 6.

The Met Office said northerly long-period swells have been observed affecting the coastal areas of Tobago as well as the northern, eastern and some parts of the western coastal areas of Trinidad.

The release said these conditions are expected to persist over the next few days. These swells can result in battering waves at coastal regions and can be exacerbated during spring and high tides.

People with marine interests should carefully monitor near-shore and coastal sea conditions and exercise caution along affected areas. Marine activities should be avoided in areas of concern.

People with marine interests are also asked to monitor updates from the TTMS' official site, www.metoffice.gov.tt and access more information and instructions from, www.odpm.gov.tt