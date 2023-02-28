Do not suffer the little children

NCC chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Perhaps Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore, now that some time has passed, will re-examine her earlier utterance that the Queen's Park Savannah should be totally removed, on Carnival Saturday, as a venue for the children's mas.

It is clear those words were said in frustration at the late start of the Panorama competition. How is this the children's fault?

It stems from the failure of the adults to properly plan and execute for something they have been doing for years.

It would be a great travesty of justice if the National Carnival Commission (NCC) under Winston "Gypsy" Peters were to allow this to happen. Peters has agreed to consider Ramsey-Moore's proposal. Madness!

Our children must not suffer because big people cannot properly project-manage a major event. We must do better.

I fully agree with the sentiments expressed by my fellow letter writer Mary Pouchet. Leave the children's mas alone.

The NCC must get its act together.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope