Congrats to the new WI captains

Shai Hope plays a shot during a Test match against England. AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: Hearty congratulations to West Indian cricket stars Shai Hope and Rovman Powell who will lead the West Indies in the ODI and T20 white-ball series, respectively, in South Africa this year.

Both players have served as vice captains under Nicholas Pooran and now take on the crucial responsibility independently.

Hope has played well as a batsman at times whenever his side required a determined performance. Powell has extensive captaincy experience.

After last year’s dismal performance of the West Indies at the T20 World Cup it was the need of the hour to boost the morale of the players once again to bring back the glorious days of West Indies cricket.

ANIL R TORNE

Pune, India