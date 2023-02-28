Brathwaite expects tougher series for Windies against South Africa

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite - CWI Media

WEST Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite knows South Africa will be a much tougher assignment after the regional team defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 in a two-match Test series in Zimbabwe earlier in February.

West Indies will begin a two-match Test series against South Africa in Centurion at 4 am (TT time) on Tuesday.

Before the Test series against Zimbabwe, West Indies were outplayed in a two-match Test series against Australia which the Caribbean team lost 2-0.

Speaking on the eve of the South Africa series, Brathwaite said, “I think Australia is history. We had a Test series in Zimbabwe. Obviously a different calibre team, but it was good to get a series win and I think looking here at this South African team they still have a lot of experience. They obviously got world-class bowlers and some quality batsmen, so as I said we got to play some very good Test cricket.”

Brathwaite said his team’s goal is to take the match session by session.

“It is important that we take control of every hour and we don’t think about the big picture, but once we take care of every hour, every session I think we can do well in this series.”

The Windies skipper said the team is anticipating the challenge. He said, “Very excited (to start the series). As I said Zimbabwe is not one of the top teams in the world, so we really looking forward to challenge ourselves here. Australia not being the best of tours, so we know what we have to do to improve as batsmen so we look forward to this series.”

Batsman Alick Athanaze and fast bowler Akeem Jordan have earned their first call-ups to the team. Brathwaite is glad to have the pair on board. “Very exciting to have two guys who have done well in our First Class season and it is great to have them. I thought we welcomed them well and they are quite ready and looking forward to this experience.”

Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul have had some impressive opening partnerships including a stand of 336 runs in the last Test series against Zimbabwe. Chanderpaul, playing in just his second Test series, scored his maiden century (207 not out) in the partnership and Brathwaite struck 182.

“It is important obviously as openers to set the foundation for the team and we look forward to doing that,” Brathwaite said. “Obviously Tage had a fantastic start (to his career) and I know we will continue great things and make West Indians proud.”

The West Indies middle and lower order batsmen were not required to score heavily in the series against Zimbabwe because of Brathwaite’s and Chanderpaul’s form.

Brathwaite would have been pleased that middle-order batsmen Jason Holder and Joshua Da Silva struck half-centuries in a practice match against a South Africa Invitational XI prior to the South Africa series.