A survival mission for Windies limited-overs

-

THIS is a discourse on the choice of players for the West Indies teams’ ODI and T20 series against South Africa at the end of the two-Test series in late March.

ONE DAY INTERNATIONALS

It is a fact that West Indies selectors believe in distributing their players into the separate formats, a strategy that I believe is to their team’s disadvantage. A selector is someone who is guided by batsmen’s runs and bowlers’ wickets but that is where it ought to remain, as a guide, not as a decision factor. That’s why there are selectors who are supposedly knowledgeable. If not, they would only have to ask for the scorebook and pick those with the highest numbers.

Nonetheless, it is certainly more than that. For instance, in what manner were the wickets taken? Was the batsman fluid in his strokeplay? Was he solid and confident or did he look a bit scratchy? The selector, therefore, has to know his stuff.

He must judge the batsman on his ability, the way he builds his innings; and the bowler on his good solid line and length bowling. Plus many other little observations while on the field.

The point I’m making is the compartmentalising of players. For instance, if a player has done well in Test cricket, he qualifies as a Test cricketer only – that’s the method employed.

Why is Gudakesh Motie not considered for the limited-overs games? He’s a fine bowler and is capable of playing in any format. Akeal Hosein, not unlike Motie, similarly. These players are talented enough, with the cricket intelligence to adjust their bowling to suit whatever format and situation the game calls for while they’re bowling.

In 50-over matches, I don’t see why Tagenarine Chanderpaul is not in the squad. Then, with a left-handed batsman (not the unconvincing Kyle Mayers) opening with the right-handed Shai Hope is a plus. Chanderpaul has the skill and the ability to switch his game to suit the occasion.

In the wicket-keeping department, Joshua Da Silva should be there. He certainly appears to be a great motivator and team man. His experience is expansive at present and his cricket intelligence would direct his approach while batting in a 50-over game. The best keeper should play at all times.

It would be too much for Shai Hope to lead the team, open the batting and keep wicket. The first two are his strongest suits; then Nicholas Pooran is not up to International standard as a keeper.

In my book, he can only play as a batsman, but ought to be more committed; it’s the coach’s job to influence him.

I can’t find any positive grounds for the inclusion of Roston Chase and Romario Shepherd.

I see neither as matchwinners and can’t recall them as such, in situations that needed self-confidence and character.

Yannic Cariah is the selectors’ surprise package, probably chosen because the South Africans have an aversion to spin and he’s unknown to them.

And there are no proven back-of-the-hand spinners in the WI. Hayden Walsh was tried many times and found wanting.

The bowling is in good hands with Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder and Hosein, plus, Odean Smith, Mayers and Cariah as backup. Motie would have been ideal in this unit.

TWENTY20

I would go along with the selectors’ choices for the time being. I like the idea of having two left-arm seamers. Though Sheldon Cottrell would have to show more consistency, yet, his awkward delivery could be a plus. The other left-hand medium-pacer is Obed McCoy, an underrated bowler who is injury prone, which predicament has kept him down. Not much time for vital mistakes in only twenty overs. The players must be encouraged to concentrate. This is where new skipper Rovman Powell comes in. The strength of this team is in its captain. This SA tour would be a fair contest for captains and players. Their future in the short term will be the ODI World Cup in October. My hope is that Desmond Haynes and his fellow selectors will choose the best, by this I mean the most skilful, mentally and physically, that will adjust to the different formats. In 2024 there would be the T20 WC to be played in the West Indies and the USA.

This tour of SA will be the jump-off point for these International contests, meaning, selectors will have to choose a nucleus of players after the SA tour to prepare for these two crucial assignments.