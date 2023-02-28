2022-2023 hunting season is closed

The hunting season has been closed, and the Conservator of Forests/Chief Game Warden Denny Dipchansingh has reminded the public of the hefty fines they can face if they break the law.

On Monday night, a statement from the Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Ministry’s corporate communications unit on behalf of Dipchansingh said the closure was in accordance with the Conservation of Wildlife Act (67:01).

It said people must stop and cease all hunting of game animals by February 28.

They are "kindly asked" to refrain from hunting during the closed season, as perpetrators will incur a fine of $100,000, as amended by Legal Notice 275 of 2020.

People have until March 31 to dispose of game-animal carcasses (wild meat) from their property and/or possession.

The statement said holders of state game licences (hunting permits) bought for the 2022-2023 hunting season must complete and submit the mandatory data return forms on or before May 31.

Those who fail to comply face a summary conviction of $2,500 per form.

Holders can submit the forms to the district revenue offices in Tunapuna, Chaguanas, and Scarborough, as well as the Inland Revenue Office in Roxborough.

People can also submit them to the forestry divisions at Long Circular Road in St James, Balisier Avenue in Pleasantville and Sangre Grande, as well as the forestry office in Rio Claro.