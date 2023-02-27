TTCB boss Bassarath confirmed as next CWI vice-president

TTCB president Azim Bassarath -

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath will be officially appointed as Cricket West Indies (CWI) vice-president at the fraternity’s annual general meeting (AGM) on March 25.

Bassarath confirmed his promotion from CWI director to vice-president, at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on Monday.

Bassarath ran for the position uncontested and will become the first TT cricket administrator to serve in this role. He is currently the CWI vice-president designate until officially announced at the AGM.

Bassarath said Tobago Cricket Association president Kerwin John will replace him as a CWI director. This was decided after an executive meeting on Saturday.

Dr Kishore Shallow is the outgoing CWI vice-president but also a keen contender in the presidential race. His challenger for the top position is Jamaica Cricket Association president Wilford "Billy" Heaven.

Looking ahead to his new role on the regional body, Bassarath said, “I will have to work together with the new president and I wouldn’t want to say what I would like to see done at this stage, but, of course, to engage that person immediately after the election and see what both of us can do to push forward to take off West Indies cricket.”