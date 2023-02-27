Trinidad and Tobago NGO Fair marks World NGO Day

Inspired by the success of its inaugural staging in 2022, the CSO Go Digital Platform for Civil Society together with The Cropper Foundation will host their second virtual TT NGO Fair.

Organised to commemorate the annual international observance of World NGO Day, the two-day virtual, interactive TT NGO Fair takes place online Monday and Tuesday from 1 pm-4 pm on both days.

Feature presentations and follow-up break-out sessions will focus on one main thematic area each day: The importance of good governance for NGOs, led by the Caribbean Corporate Governance Institute on Monday, and The role of digitalisation in a modern NGO featuring George Gobin of Microsoft Caribbean and Dennis Sammy of Future Fishers on Tuesday.

According to the World NGO Day website (www.worldngoday.com), “World NGO Day is an international day dedicated to recognise, celebrate and honour all non-governmental and non-profit organisations, and the people behind them that contribute to the society all year around…World NGO Day is to inspire people to become more actively involved within NGO sector and encourage a greater symbiosis between NGOs and both the public and private sector.”

This year’s TT NGO Fair also spotlights up to 40 NGOs’ projects and work through a virtual NGO Showcase on both days, where participants get to share their experiences and engage a diverse group of NGO actors across the vast local civil society landscape.

CEO of The Cropper Foundation Omar Mohammed, satisfied that the 2023 edition of the TT NGO Fair has been subscribed to capacity, says, “We’re thrilled to have so many NGOs once again be part of this initiative that simultaneously recognises this sector’s service to the wider society, and creates opportunities to enhance it.”

Last year’s event saw over 150 NGOs in attendance over both days and prioritised the themes of Self-care and protecting your mental health in NGO work as well as Optimizing your NGO’s impact.

TT NGO Fair 2023 programme partners and contributors include Veni Apwann, Advisors Next Door, CAISO: Sex and Gender Justice, Caribbean Corporate Governance Institute, Future Fishers, TTLAB, Microsoft Caribbean and Privacy Advisory Services.

For real-time coverage of this year’s TT NGO Fair, follow The Cropper Foundation and CSO Go across social media platforms.