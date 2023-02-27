President Weekes on end of her term: 'It has been a privilege to serve'

President Paula-Mae Weekes takes a final salute as Chief Scout during a parade for the Scouts Founders' Day celebration at Harris Promenade, San Fernando on Sunday. - Marvin Hamilton

AS she prepares to leave office in the next few weeks, President Paula-Mae Weekes has said it was a privilege to serve TT.

She expressed sadness on Sunday, as the scouting movement paid tribute to her for having served as their Chief Scout, during her tenure.

“Becoming President of TT was a great honour, indeed, the honour of a lifetime. Being your chief scout was icing on the cake,” she said at a farewell rally, following the Scouts 110 Founders Day anniversary mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church, Harris Promenade, San Fernando.

Before an audience at the Parish Hall, which included San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, Archbishop Jason Gordon, who earlier celebrated mass, and former government minister, now president of the Girls’ Guides Association, Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan, Weekes shared how she felt.

“I am experiencing a mix of emotions. Gratitude at having been an integral part of this commemoration, pride in your devotion to your country and, melancholy as this is the last occasion on which I would speak to you as chief scout.”

President-elect Christine Kangaloo will succeed Weekes when she demits office in March at the end of her one term.

“Over the last five years, I have enjoyed celebrating Founder’s Day, as it highlights the life vision and legacy of a remarkable man, your founder, Lord Baden Powell," said Weekes.

She commended the girls and boys of the movement, describing them as the most disciplined, well-rounded and civic-minded individuals, the leaders who lead by example, and parents who encourage them to be better.

“As you welcome your new chief scout in the coming weeks, I encourage all of you to keep up the good work and continue to feed your enthusiasm, guide you passion and nurture your creativity.

“I am confident that my successor in office would be just as impressed in your efforts and dedication as I am.”

Having never been a brownie or a girls’ guide, the President said as an adult, she always thought she missed out.

“When I became President and became commander-of-chief of the armed forces and chief scout in one fell swoop, I felt a buzz of excitement and thought to myself as we old people say, ‘what eh meet you, eh pass you.’

“Let me say here, in shameless self-interest, that I hope once a scout, always a scout, as one of your entrenched foundational principles, as I would be very downcast to find myself expelled from, and bereft of your membership soon.

“I am deeply grateful to have been part of an institution as this nation’s largest youth-development organisation.”

Scout Commissioner Mark Ainsley John thanked Weekes for her selfless service to the movement.

Tokens, crafted by scout members, demonstrating some of the skills earned, were presented to the President.

Anniversary badges were also presented to three recipients, including Regrello, for his work with young people in the pan community.

Silver Ibis awards and medals of merit were also awarded to Archbishop Gordon and chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation, Dr Allen Sammy.

The ceremony followed a parade of uniformed groups along Harris Promenade, Chancery Lane and High Street. Weekes, joined by Regrello and John, took the salute.