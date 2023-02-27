Patrice Roberts brings Caribbean vibe at NBA game

Soca star Patrice Roberts performs at Caribbean Night during halftime of a Toronto Raptors game last Thursday. - Ed Lauzon

PATRICE Roberts is certainly doing her part to put soca music on the map as the artiste performed during half-time in an NBA game between Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Thursday.

Roberts, coming off a busy 2023 Carnival season in TT, made the trip to perform at the Raptors' Caribbean Night which is intended to highlight the culture of the West Indies.

Dressed in white crop top and a red, black and white sweat suit, Roberts delivered a few of her hit songs including Mind My Business and her 2023 offering Like Yuh Self (alongside Machel Montano), which placed third in Road March.

Many fans in attendance were seen waving national flags including TT, Grenada and Guyana. Also, some of the commentators were seen eating doubles, one of the most popular foods in TT.

The performance seemed to lift the Raptors faithful as the team went on to beat the Pelicans 115-110.

Speaking about her performance, Roberts said it felt “surreal.”

“I was extremely nervous because I wanted to give my best and represent well for soca, TT and the Caribbean...my heart is full of gratitude, I cried tears of joy and I’m happy because I have worked really hard to get here.”

Additionally, Roberts extended her gratitude to “the Toronto Raptors and everyone involved for including me in the Caribbean Night.”

She also thanked her supporters, team and media for their continuous support.

Roberts and her team are working feverishly to strengthen her brand and introduce her to international markets.

Toronto’s population of three million is made up of thousands of people of Caribbean descent. A 2016 census revealed that 350,000 people living in Toronto have West Indian roots.

Jamaal Magloire, the Raptors basketball development consultant and community ambassador, has Trinidadian parents.