Noel, Cooper guide Fire to All Sectors Netball win

A UTT player protects the ball from her Fire opponents, in a premiership division match of the Courts All Sectors Netball League on Saturday. PHOTO:ANGELO MARCELLE 25-02-2023 -

NATIONAL players Afeisha Noel and Joelisa Cooper led Fire to another victory in the Courts All Sectors Netball League with a 53-35 win over the University of TT (UTT) at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua on Saturday.

Goal shooter Noel showed her accuracy by completing 33 of 38 attempts and goal attack Cooper converted 20 out of 23 shots to guide Fire to the premiership division win.

Goal attack Kalifa McCollin-Lopez, who is a national player, tried to keep UTT in the contest by scoring 16 of her 18 attempts and goal shooter Kathy Ann Graham finished 15 of 24 shots.

In another premiership division match, Defence Force lacked precision and as a result lost 30-28 to Police.

Defence Force goal shooter Jody Sprott only completed 19 of her 29 efforts and Samantha Kingsale had a day to forget converting just two of her 12 shots. Kingsale’s fellow goal attack Crystal George had a stronger outing scoring seven of 15.

The pair of goal shooters Tia Bruno (16/23) and Gushier Grant (10/12) did the bulk of the scoring for Police.

Three matches were played in the championships division with two of them going down to the wire. Fire Youth edged Defence Force 30-29 and Bermudez defeated Jabloteh 33-30.

The other match was not as competitive as Fire emerged with a 49-34 victory over UTT. Matches in the league continue on Tuesday from 5.30 pm.