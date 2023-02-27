Moonilal: 'No human-trafficking probe of UNC in my time'

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal during a media conference at the Office of the Opposition Leader, Port of Spain on September 25, 2022. - FILE PHOTO/AYANNA KINSALE

Oropouche West MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said he is not aware of any investigation into government officials being involved in human trafficking while the UNC was in power between 2010 and 2015, contrary to statements made by former UNC minister Devant Maharaj.

Speaking at the UNC’s Sunday media conference at the Office of the Opposition Leader, Port of Spain, Moonilal said,

“It certainly was not an investigation of any cabinet or any cabinet business. I’m not sure if former minister Maharaj may have conducted his own enquiries into any matter. If he did, surely the ministry will have a report and that report could be found, and if there’s any claim of wrongdoing or criminal conduct, such a report should go to the police. Government practice is that if a minister conducts an investigation of any kind, the report is filed at the ministry and if there is any wrongdoing, it goes to the police.”

He said this practice was followed when he was housing minister and reports were made of people fraudulently accepting money for homes.

“If that was done, minister Maharaj should have sent that report, or have ensured that the report went to the police, but that certainly was not a government or cabinet matter. I cannot now accuse (former) minister Maharaj of suppressing information all these years, because to my knowledge, there was some enquiry in 2011/2012 I believe, and I cannot accuse him of suppressing information or knowledge of criminal wrongdoing and waiting until Dr Rowley made such an abominable allegation in Parliament on Friday, to come out and confirm that.”

Moonilal said statements made by Maharaj that he was offered the services of Venezuelan and Colombian prostitutes were attempts to trivialise human trafficking, which was a transnational, international criminal enterprise.

He said he was told that the PM may have been offered similar services at a recent Carnival party by “a prominent Southern businessman who is known to have brought people in for companionship. I’m told that being a decent man, he shooed them away, but I have to ask the PM, if this happened, will you be reporting these people to the police, did you make a report to the police onsite, are you going to deal with those people since you know them as human traffickers?”

When Moonilal was asked if he would be reporting this businessman if he knew the person was involved in trafficking, he said, “Those are not the issues really. The issue is the report of the American authority and what are you doing about the issues raised, their serious concerns as to why we cannot have human traffickers arrested, charged, prosecuted and convicted? The thing is not to ask everybody in TT if they received an illicit offer, then all 1.3 million people in TT may have to say yes or no. That is to trivialise the issue.”

He said government has to say what it has been doing about the recommendations made in the report, the counter-trafficking unit, and the national action task force.

Moonilal called on the police service to say if there was any ongoing investigation into government officials being involved in human trafficking.

A 2022 US report on human trafficking placed TT on a Tier 2 watch list after noting the government had not met the minimum standards to eliminate trafficking, noting that it had not taken action against senior government officials alleged to be involved in trafficking. In Parliament, on Friday, the Prime Minister said an investigation had been done and no government MP was involved, implying opposition members were.