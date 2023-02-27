Merging techology with agriculture for enhanced learning

Tech4Agri team shares a moment with vice principal of Tunapuna Boys RC Ms Boney at left. -

Keron Bascombe was one of five applicants who received a grant from the Digicel Foundation's Media Transformation Grant.

The agri-journalist and creator of Tech4Agri 360 used the grant to purchase and distribute 90 VR headsets with a three-month subscription of Tech4Agri content to Tunapuna Boys RC, Tunapuna Girls, St David’s, St Mary’s Children’s Home, St Benedict’s in Curepe, Fatima Primary School and The Helping Children Grow Foundation, a media release said.

Tech4Agri is an immersive media series that provides an experience for students to learn about agriculture and other interested fields using virtual reality and 360 content.

“Using media, journalism and communication to support learning provides a unique learning experience especially when paired with technology," Bascombe said in the release. "At Tech4Agri, this is a milestone accomplishment and as digital stewards we are intervening for the sake of youth who need exposure to new age technology.”

Digicel Foundation operations manager Cindyann Currency was also present during the distribution of devices. She said, “Partnering with the Tech4Agri has been quite a unique experience.”

Seeing the explosive expressions of the children while interacting with the headset and the questions that followed in the lesson is exactly the kind of enthusiasm that learning should foster, she said.

The Digicel Foundation invested $100,000 in the Media Transformation Grant. The grant initiative was done in commemoration of the foundation’s ten-year anniversary. Over 70 journalists and social media influencers responded to the call for application to implement a social change initiative in a community of their choice, the release said.