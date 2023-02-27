Man gunned down while sitting in car in Petit Bourg

File photo -

POLICE are probing the murder of a 32-year-old man in Petit Bourg on Sunday night.

Police said Joel Benjamin was sitting in his silver Nissan Primera car on Germaine Avenue, Upper Irving Street, at around 9.20 pm, when he was shot several times by gunmen who then ran off.

Residents heard the gunshots and called the police.

San Juan police and officers from the North Eastern Division Task Force visited the scene and found Benjamin's body.

A district medical officer later visited the scene and ordered Benjamin's body be removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsy.

Benjamin's murder brought the murder toll to 104 for the year thus far compared to 92 for the same period last year. No arrest has been made and investigations are ongoing.