Kamil Pooran cracks 200 on Comets, eyes Red Force call

Queen's Park Cricket Club batsman Jyd Goolie hits a shot against defending champions PowerGen Penal Sports Club, at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on Sunday. - Angelo Marcelle

KAMIL Pooran had his most memorable day on a cricket field as he cracked 200 not out to propel Central Sports to a crushing victory over Alescon Comets in round three of the TT Cricket Board National League Premiership competition at Invaders Ground, Felicity on Sunday.

Speaking to Newsday after his heroics, Pooran said, “Very happy. It is a wonderful feeling. For the past few months I have been putting in a lot of work…I am just enjoying my cricket.”

It was Pooran’s highest ever score as Central Sports triumphed by an innings and 190 runs.

Pooran, 26, demonstrated his stroke play during the innings as he struck 15 fours and ten sixes in his 171-ball knock. Pooran, who resumed on 145 not out on Sunday, helped Central Sports post a mammoth 402/3 declared in the first innings after the team started the second and final day on 277 without loss.

Pooran and Keagan Simmons put on 288 for the first wicket. Simmons was eventually sent back to the pavilion for 122 off 141 balls, a knock which included 11 fours and three sixes. Sanjiv Gooljar was the most successful bowler for Comets taking 2/95.

The huge total by Central Sports gave the team a lead of 255 runs on first innings after Comets were dismissed for 147.

Comets had no answers in their second innings as they were skittled out for 65. Spinner Derone Davis picked up 5/24 for Central Sports.

Pooran thanked the more experienced Simmons for his support at the crease. “To be honest, he talked to me a lot. The things he said to me I listened to him because he played at the highest level…The advice he gave when going out there to bat is just free your mind, be selective, bat the ball on its merit and I feel it helped me out a lot.”

Simmons, a former West Indies Under-19 player, has played First Class and 50-over matches for TT Red Force.

Pooran has not played at First Class level, but was part of the Red Force training squad a few years ago.

“That is the main goal. They say the best way to talk is with the bat. This (score) is what I have been looking for, but I will still try to put more scores on the board because I don’t want to play club cricket for the rest of my life. I want to play at the highest level. Hopefully this (score) can get attention and hopefully I can get a call.”

The victory by Central Sports on Sunday helped the team stay in contention for the title. Pooran described Central Sports as a family, saying “everybody enjoys each other’s success.”

In other matches, Clarke Road maintained their position at the top of the standings with a victory over Victoria, PowerGen and Queen’s Park I played to a draw and the contest between Preysal and Queen’s Park II also ended in a draw.

Summarised Scores:

ALESCON COMETS 147 (Shatrughan Rambaran 29; Imran Khan 6/41, Marlon Richards 2/21) and 65 (Kevin Ragbir 24; Derone Davis 5/24, Alex Antoine 3/22) vs CENTRAL SPORTS 402/3 dec. (Kamil Pooran 200 not out, Keagan Simmons 122; Sanjiv Gooljar 2/95). Central Sports won by an innings and 190 runs.

CLARKE ROAD 367 (Yannick Ottley 100 not out, Nicholas Sookdeosingh 74, Joshua James 58, Samuel Roopnarine 50) vs VICTORIA 146 (Vikesh Harrylochan 35) and 71 (Rashad Haynes 26). Clarke Road won by an innings and 50 runs.

POWERGEN 247 (Cephas Cooper 83, Daniel Williams 44; Sunil Narine 5/56, Jon Russ Jaggesar 3/37) and 156/7 (C Cooper 84, D Williams 35; S Narine 3/24, Bryan Charles 2/20, J Jaggesar 2/31) vs QUEEN’S PARK I 306 (Jyd Goolie 65, Isaiah Rajah 64, Amir Jangoo 50; Uthman Muhammad 5/83, Justin Manick 3/47). Match Drawn.

QUEEN’S PARK II 221 (Matthew Patrick 78, Jason Batson 53; Adrian Cooper 6/20, Vishan Jagassar 2/56) and 127 (Savion Lara 24; Ramesh Brijlal 5/30) vs PREYSAL 192 (Takim Lowe 45, Shiva Rambaran 44; Namir Suepaul 4/34, Mikkel Govia 3/73) and 151/7 (Aaron Bankay 43, Philton Williams 3/68, Chadeon Raymond 2/61). Match Drawn.