Injustice to SEA students must stop

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: This may be a voice in the wilderness, but there is a matter which needs to be addressed. It is about recognising the SEA achievers, which was scrapped three years ago.

The damage this is doing cannot be perpetuated. If the Government is serious about changing the society it must begin with the children. It recognises the low performance in schools but what is being done to fix it?

The purpose of primary school is to prepare children for secondary school and higher education. The SEA is what determines their placement.

By denying the children, the teachers and the schools the recognition of their performance is literally giving them a blow to the stomach. The Government has defeated the need to aspire to a higher level of performance and achievement.

It is ironic that the reason for a policy shift by the Ministry of Education on recognition of top performance was based on its own mistakes and poor performance.

Over the last three years children have been studying at home most of the time in preparation for the SEA. Last year was extremely difficult with these children being home-schooled prior to the exam. They did not have the "luxury" of interacting with friends and teachers and enjoying playground facilities at school, among other things.

The sacrifices made by their parents and teachers must be recognised and commended. The children themselves deserve to know that their effort has/will not go unheeded.

If these high achievers are given their due recognition, as was done in years gone by (since the 60s, I believe), think how school morale will be boosted. Even if one child does well the whole school feels proud.

Recently CSEC achievers in the Caribbean were recognised. Did they not get their start from childhood, at the primary school? Why recognise them at secondary level and not at SEA level?

These children do not have a voice to air their feelings. However, the stakeholders – National Parent-Teacher Association, school boards, teachers, ministry, PTAs – have their own reasons for not pursuing this matter.

This injustice cannot be perpetuated. Soon 2023 SEA will be written and without intervention the children will suffer the same fate. Can the citizens and the Government in good conscience allow this to happen?

This is the first step into academic life. Please use it to build the next generation instead of pulling them down.

M RAHAMAN

San Fernando