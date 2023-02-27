Gordon: Turn off social media for Lent

Scouts raise their hands in response to questions from Archbishop Jason Gordon during mass for Founders Day at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, San Fernando on Sunday. - Marvin Hamilton

TURN off social media, hit the delete button, instead of share, when a negative message appears and use the time to engage in prayer during Lent.

In delivering this message, Archbishop Jason Gordon urged young people to resist temptation with prayers so they could have a closer relationship with God.

In his homily at Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church, Harris Promenade San Fernando on Sunday to commemorate the 110 Founders Day anniversary, Gordon said one was never too young to make a sacrifice.

Gordon advised the boys and girls to go to God in prayer and ask him to show them what they can give up druing this holy period. He also urged them to rely on the scout’s motto, “be prepared” when temptation knocks.

It was a double celebration as Scouts TT also bade farewell to outgoing Chief Scout and President Paula-Mae Weekes.

The eager uniformed group who filled the pews, ably assisted the Archbishop with his sermon, as he walked down the aisle, engaging them in question and answer sessions.

The answers were loud and clear as he asked if they were in the dry season, causing the young ones to shout out they were in the Lenten season.

Again the answers about fasting, praying and giving alms, were on point as he sought their response to what the season meant.

There was a large show of hands when he enquired as to whether they had given up something as a sacrifice.

Some hands were still up, when he asked them to be honest, and indicate how many had already broken their promise to fast.

Gordon urged the young congregation, if they get an allowance, to save even a small portion, in a bottle or somewhere in their rooms, and give the donation to the poor at the end of Lent.

For those who claim not to have time for prayer, he advised them to exchange the phones and computers and other devices for the Bible and prayer.

“We are in a season to be tempted. When temptation comes, don’t give in. Resist temptation with prayers."

The Archbishop used himself as an example, telling the scouts being a part of this movement is responsible for the person he is today.

“It is a magical time to be a scout.”

He reiterated his call for the congregation to give up negativity during this period and focus instead on positivity.