Debe man mourns wife killed in 2021 accident

Sadhna Ramcharan -

A man from Debe who witnessed the accident in 2021 that claimed his wife’s life wants the driver to be held accountable, saying he thinks about her "every five minutes."

Adesh Moonilal, of Siew Trace, said his world turned upside down on June 14, 2021, at around 5.25 am when his wife Sadhna Ramcharan, 49, died. The mother of one worked as a custodian at the San Fernando General Hospital and was about to board a maxi when she was hit.

"Why hasn’t anyone been arrested and charged? We used to have a construction business, and I had to close it down because I got two massive heart attacks in 2016 and 2018. I cannot work, and I always think about her. My wife was in charge of everything in the house and the business," Moonilal said.

On the morning of the crash, he drove her to Boodoo Trace junction, Debe, for her to take a taxi to get to work. Owing to his health condition, Ramcharan never wanted him to drive her all the way to work.

She stopped a maxi along SS Erin Road, and the driver signalled for those behind him to follow suit as she was about to cross the road.

But the driver of the car overtook the maxi, hitting Ramcharan.

Moonilal added, "While she was in the air, a car passed below her. It is tough living without her. I hardly go anywhere."

She was taken to the Siparia health facility, where she was pronounced dead.

Moonilal said he applied for a public assistance grant, and staffers promised to call him with an update next month.

San Fernando police are investigating.