Trinidad and Tobago artist hosts solo show in Massachusetts

Artist Indra Persad Milowe. -

Trinidad and Tobago-born visual artist and Salem resident Indra Persad Milowe is hosting a solo exhibit, Beautiful Ubud, Bali, at the Winthrop public library and museum in Massachusetts, in the US.

The exhibition, which opened on February 21 and runs until April 29, features 20 paintings.

"I recently returned from Ubud, Bali, Indonesia as an artist in residence. I was invited to a traditional Balinese wedding, a three-month-old baby ceremony, and a five-day Odalan festival," Persad Milowe said.

While in Indonesia, she visited a number of temples, museums and galleries and attended many dance performances, all of which inspired the work she is exhibiting.

Her work brings to life many of her childhood memories of growing up in TT in the 1950s and 1960s, her artist bio said. She loved art in her youth, and after retiring from general, ophthalmic and psychiatric nursing in 2019, she decided to return to art. Her preferred medium is acrylic paint.

"There is a personal story behind every one of my paintings," she said. "I painted every single festival celebrated in Trinidad as well as all the folklore stories that I heard while growing up."

For more information follow the artist on Facebook: Indra Persad Milowe, on Instagram @erudite67 or visit her website: www.indrapersadmilowe.com