Scrap-metal industry re-opens, dealers lament delay in export licences

President of the TT Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) Allan Ferguson at the West Indian Salvage and Recycling Company Ltd scrap yard on November 22, 2021. - FILE PHOTO/AYANNA KINSALE

WHILE the Government declared the scrap metal industry to be re-opened in a statement on Friday, concerns over delays in getting export licences were expressed in an immediate reaction by Allan Ferguson, president of the TT Scrap Iron Dealers Association.

A statement said, "The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) advises the public that with the partial proclamation of the Scrap Metal Act, 2022 on Friday, February 24 the scrap metal industry is now opened.

"Further, the export ban on scrap metal has been lifted by Legal Notice No. 66 which means dealers can resume the exportation of scrap metal with the exception of Copper, upon application for and receipt of an export licence."

Ferguson, in an immediate response to news of the industry's re-opening, told Newsday, "We can't do exports yet because we still need export licences. You are not going to get an export licence in one day or two days or a week.

"You still need to go through a whole process."

The ministry statement basically agreed with Ferguson's remarks as it said the operational requirements for dealers had been given at a February 10 briefing and in press adverts on February 12 and 15.

The statement said a new, interim, quasi-unit in the Trade Licence Unit (TLU) was ready to facilitate the industry.

"Dealers who hold valid licences are reminded that they must submit to the TLU, a declaration of consent to entry form (as outlined in the Scrap Metal Act, 2022) consenting to the entry of authorised officers on any scrap metal site specified in the licence during working hours.

"As at February 24, 2023, the TLU has received 21 consent to entry forms. Six applications for export licences have also been received and are now being processed."

The statement said the police service (TTPS) was responsible for enforcing the Scrap Metal Act 2022.

The ministry exporters must seek export licences from the ministry, under Trade Ordinance 1958, by completing an online export application for scrap metal on TTBizlink at .

This application must include a scrap metal dealer's licence (issued under the Old Metal and Marine Stores Act) for 2022; business documents where applicable namely the company's Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) number and business registration documents; an invoice of items being exported (dated within 30 days of intended shipment date); and a copy of the dealers’ transactions record ledger and statement of ownership. The ledger may be downloaded at .

"In cases where an exporter wishes to ship or alter scrap metal under the 15 day mandatory period for holding scrap, the exporter is required to apply to the Minister of Trade and Industry for permission to ship or alter scrap metal using the application form for permit for shipment or alteration of scrap metal at . This form can be sent to the TLU as a hard copy or by email to .

Further, repeat applicants must also send a utilization record of the last export licence issued (involving bills of lading and Caricom invoices.)

The ministry spelt out the process for the loading of scrap.

"An exporter who has obtained an export licence is required to give at least seven days written notice to the Minister of Trade and Industry at and the Commissioner of Police at and copied to of their intention to load scrap metal for export, including the location and time of the loading." Dealers can obtain a notice of intention to load scrap metal for export form at .

"Where written notice is given, the Minister of Trade and Industry and the Commissioner of Police shall ensure the relevant officer, which at this time would be a Police Officer, is present at the scrap metal site to conduct inspections while the scrap metal is being loaded."

The exporter must complete a scrap metal export transactions record ledger form from .

"This scrap metal export transactions record ledger form is to be signed off by the authorised officer at the time of loading

"An exporter must only load a freight container at the scrap metal site specified in the licence of a licensed scrap metal dealer."

Further enquiries may be submitted to the TLU via email at .