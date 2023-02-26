Pooran (145 n.o), Simmons (115 n.o) put Central Sports in control against Comets

Keagan Simmons -

Central Sports openers Kamil Pooran (145 not out) and Keagan Simmons (115 not out) built a stellar unbroken partnership of 277 runs without loss at stumps on day one of their Premiership I round three clash against Comets Sports Club at Invaders Ground in Felicity on Saturday.

This came in a brazen response to Comets’ shaky first innings knock of 147 all out, from 47.2 overs, courtesy an impressive spell of 6/41 from Central Sports and Red Force spinner Imran Khan.

Pooran and Simmons made light work of the target and led their team to a strong 130-run lead, with ten wickets in hand and one day’s play remaining, on Sunday.

Batting first, Comets opener Shatrughan Rambaran (29) had a good start but the club lost their first four wickets in quick succession and were reeling at 39/4.

Middle-order batsmen Sanjeve Gooljar (26), Kevin Ragbir (25) and Nadim Mohammed (24) bolstered their innings but could only muster up 147 as the remaining batsmen fell for little runs.

Khan was chief destroyer while pacer Marlon Richards, who scalped the two opening batsmen, finished on 2/21.

In their turn at the crease, Pooran and Simmons held a batting clinic with Comets’ bowling attack. Pooran’s 145 not out came off 128 balls and entailed seven sixes and 11 fours while Simmons blasted 115 not out from 134 balls, which comprised of three sixes and ten fours.

The pair stood firm in the middle for less than four hours and will be hoping to extend their bold partnership when play resumes on Sunday.

In other matches, Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) closed day one play on 122/2, in reply to PowerGen Penal Sports Club’s 247 all out.

At the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, defending champion PowerGen, were led by opener Cephas Cooper’s brilliant knock of 83 runs. He was ably assisted with the bat by Daniel Williams (44), Uthman Muhammad (36) and Evin Lewis (31).

Bowling for QPCC, spinner Sunil Narine showed good form with the ball by capturing 5/56, alongside fellow craftsmen Jon Russ Jagessar (3/37) and Bryan Charles (2/61).

QPCC, in reply, lost openers Tion Webster (38) and Jeremy Solozano (34) but are in a comfortable position with Isaiah Rajah (43 not out) and in-form Kirstan Kallicaharan, yet to get off the mark, in the middle.

At Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, home team Preysal Sports Club finished the first day’s play on 110/3, chasing QPCC II’s 221.

And in Barrackpore, Yannic Ottley (100 not out) smashed an unbeaten century to lead Clarke Road United to 367 in their first innings. Nicholas Sookdeosingh (74), Joshua James (58) and Samuel Roopnarine (50) also dominated with the bat.

At the close of play, Victoria United were struggling at 78/7.

Matches continue from 9.30am on Sunday.