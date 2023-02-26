Morvant man murdered on way to granny’s house

Stock photo

A 21-YEAR-OLD man was murdered while he was on his way to his grandmother’s house.

The dead man has been identified as Akiel Johnson, from Cassia Street, Morvant.

According to police reports, Johnson was walking towards his grandmother’s home on Marigold Street, off Coconut Drive, Morvant, when he was confronted by a group of men.

The men shot him several times before escaping.

Police and emergency services were alerted and first responders took Johnson to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His murder brings the toll to 102 in 57 days.