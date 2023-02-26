Langdons Language Institute crowns Carnival queen

Eight princesses participated in the the LLI 2023 Carnival queen competition. - Grevic Alvarado

Ten-year-old Venezuelan, Sofia Guzman has been crowned Langdons Language Institute (LLI) 2023 Carnival Queen.

Sofia went up against seven other princesses – Angelika Guellermo; Melanie Fajardo; Nazareth Fernandez; Angie Quiroz; Paola Bello; Antonella Vasquez; and Naomi Marcano. The candidates paraded in the LLI conference room where fellow students were able to choose a winner with applause.

Susan Langdon, principal of Chaguanas-based LLI said this is the first large Carnival event the institute was able to host. LLI, a school for migrant children, currently serves 160 children from Venezuela, Panama, Cuba, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, France, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago. It opened its doors in 2018, but due to the covid19 pandemic, it was unable to carry out face-to-face activities until now.

“Traditions like these are customary in Latin countries and the vast majority of our students come from these countries, which is why LLI is pleased to have its own 2023 Carnival queen,” Langdon told Newsday Kids.

The students shared candy, wore superhero masks and costumes, and learned about TT's Carnival traditions and music like calypso and soca.

Langdon said these types of traditional and cultural events will continue to take place, especially during Trinidadian festivities so that migrant children can learn about both cultures.