Jereem strikes another 400m indoor gold, clocks season-best

Trinidad and Tobago ace 400-m runner Jereem Richards. - AP

Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem “The Dream” Richards extended his brilliant run of form for the 2023 season when he blasted to men’s 400m gold at the Birmingham World Indoor Tour Final in England on Saturday.

The speedster clocked a season-best time of 45.74 seconds to top the field of six athletes for the second time this month. He beat to the line American and Tokyo 2020 4x400m mixed relay gold medallist Vernon Norwood, who took silver in 45.92s.

One-time Irish indoor champion Jack Raftery settled for bronze in 46.66s while England’s Ben Higgins (46.66s), Denmark’s Gustav Nielsen (46.87s) and another English runner Samuel Reardon (47.02s) completed the six finishers respectively.

The victory for Richards was his second of the season thus far, having won gold in the same event at the 115th Milrose Games in Armory Park, New York, two weeks ago. There, he clocked 45.84s.

Additionally, on February 4, he opened his season with a 400m silver performance at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston, Massachusetts. He finished in 45.88s behind winner American Noah Williams.