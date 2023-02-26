Growing (older) pains

-

A doctor I know likes to say that old age is a privilege denied to many.

There was no comfort in that as I watched the months and years wear away the autonomy of so many older people in my life.

One lost the ability to form coherent sentences and, eventually, few people even bothered to try to understand him. Another was so far into retirement, the colleagues who had always valued her opinion no longer remembered she was there. I know at least two people who, after the death of their spouses, simply disappeared into their grief and solitude.

Doctors are a group of people with a specific set of skills who want to use those skills to make sure that we stay alive for as long as possible.

I am not vilifying them for this. But life and living are not the same thing. They never have been.

And one day, all the wise sayings and uplifting messages begin to fall flat. Because one day we start to feel that age is not just a number, it is real, it has challenges, it is frightening, and it is happening – either to us or to someone close to us.

People with children are often quick to say that nothing is too much for them. There is no sacrifice they will not make for their children.

I wonder and worry that it is not as easy for us, not as instinctive, to say this about our parents. Or any of the older people we may have in our lives.

While we weren’t looking, our parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, siblings, neighbours and nennens got old. Some of them, the ones hardest hit, aged themselves into invisibility. There are certainly more horrible things that happen all the time, but this one is not made un-horrible by its commonplaceness.

First, this: aging is not contagious. Stop behaving as if it is.

Aging gracefully must be one of the most beautiful, rewarding things. To everyone of a certain age (and let’s just say that age is over 65, because it seems to be the marker the WHO uses) enjoying good health, the company of their loved ones, a reasonable memory, and a willingness to get up every day – good for you. You’re so incredibly fortunate.

The fact that not everyone gets the chance to have such a life is high on my list of brutally unfair things. It’s not only about heart attacks and the weakening of the body. And let’s not look at older people and assume we can chalk everything up to Alzheimer’s at worst or irascibility at best.

“Over 20 per cent of adults aged 60 and over suffer from a mental or neurological disorder,” says the WHO. Within this number we include anxiety, depression, dementia and substance abuse. They also say it is possible that as much as “a quarter of deaths by self-harm are among people aged 60 and over.”

I find it hard to get past that.

I didn’t think looking at aging was going to fill me with joy, but the suicide rate suggested for older adults stilled me.

I’m surprised by my surprise. I’m surprised that so much that I’d feared might actually be true.

Isolation and loneliness, loss of your peers and partners, perhaps reduced ability to do the things you once enjoyed – these are all things that can lead to depression at any age. Of course, this will not happen to everyone. Just like not everyone will feel irrelevant or useless. But some of our elders will, and it never stops being heart-breaking.

Elder abuse is alarmingly prevalent and under-discussed. Abuse can be physical, sexual, verbal, psychological. There can be neglect, as in failure to care for; or financial neglect, as in failure to provide for.

Sometimes it’s none of these things, but if we no longer really see the person who has grown old, if we find it easy to ignore or forget their feelings and wants, that too is a form of cruelty.

There is no lack of information on both physical and mental problems that befall older adults.

There is something of a shortfall in clinicians who specialise in the care of the elderly, so even if we think we need help for them, it’s not always obviously, readily or actually available.

I think that’s where attention – vigilance – comes in. While we must not infantilise them, there may be a time when we need to offer to our elders the same level of care and understanding we give to the very young. They too are vulnerable and fragile, and chances are they know it all too well.

Remember to talk to your doctor or therapist if you want to know more about what you read here. In many cases, there’s no single solution or diagnosis to a mental health concern. Many people suffer from more than one condition.