Bunji, Fay Ann honoured in NY

Soca’s power couple, Ian “Bunji Garlin” Alvarez and Fay Ann Lyons, was recognised by the Young, Gifted and Black Entrepreneurial (YBG) Awards on Wednesday in New York.

The award was presented on the same day they were announced winners of the Visit Trinidad Road March with the the monster hit Hard Fete.

They individually received proclamations from the US House of Representatives, signed by congresswoman Yvette Clarke, which highlighted their histories and musical journeys, recognised their achievements, and saluted them for their “distinguished and positive contributions.”

They also received a Certificate of Recognition from the City of New York signed by Mayor Eric Adams, recognising their “many accomplishments, your drive, innovative thinking, and unparalled resolve.

It added, “Through your work, you have highlighted the excellence and unlimited potential of all black people and served as an inspiration to people of all backgrounds.”

Lyons received YGB’s Impact Award, while Bunji received the Caribbean Icon Award and was inducted into the organisation's Hall of Fame.

On her Instagram page, Lyons thanked YBG for the recognition and awards.

“Being young and black and gifted and being acknowledged for years of hard work is truly amazing. May God bless your organisation as you continue to push, promote and acknowledge the strengths and talents of our people globally.”

On his Instagram, Bunji too thanked the organisation, the House of Representatives, the city and state of New York, and God.

“As representatives of our twin isle republic Trinidad and Tobago we always try our best to rise and to encourage others to rise above adverse times and situations and be the best image for our people as possible.

“Thanks to the people that selected us to be there, thanks to the organisation for recognising and respecting us as a people, thanks to Fay who is not only a phenomenal artist and business partner but I was also blessed enough to get to marry her and we have a beautiful family.”

Other Caribbean people receiving a YBG award this year were Jamaican artistes Queen Ifrica, and Spice. Buju Banton, Rita Marley, and Koffee received YBG awards in 2022.