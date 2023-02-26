Blackpool Sports Club hosts old boys' football match on Sunday

Blackpool Sports Club from Mt Lambert will stage its 30th annual old boys’ football match in memory of one of its founders, Cecil “Rajay” Joseph, on Sunday at the Aranguez Savannah from 4pm.

The one-day tournament features three teams – Moosai Sports, Soft Drinks Veterans and Blackpool – competing in a round-robin format.

Moosai Sports will be led by former West Indies mystery spinner Harold Joseph while Ernest Wood of Massy All Stars Fame spearheads Soft Drinks Veterans.

Former national players Alvin Corneal, Everald “Gally”Cummings, Bobby Sookram, Ellis Sadaphal, Ron La Forest and many more will be featured in these games.

In the past, the club honoured former outstanding icons for their contributions to sports and culture on the international and local areas.

This year the club will recognise international steelband arranger and pannist Len “Boogsie” Sharpe; former Aranguez Sports Club cricketer Prem Maharajh, for his outstanding contributions to the development of cricket in the are; and Andrew “Hopey Son” Jones, for maintaining most of the grounds in the San Juan area.