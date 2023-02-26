Barbadian playwright to feature in Playwrights Workshop cold reading

Glenville Lovell -

Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS), held the first Wednesday of every month, features the cold reading of Salvation by Barbadian playwright Glenville Lovell for the March instalment. The series will continue online via Zoom meeting only on March 1 at 7 pm. PWT is inviting actors, playwrights, directors, producers and the general public to and participate in the discussion to assist the playwright with the further development of the script.

In Salvation, a member of the Special Crimes Task Force detains a young woman from a wealthy family for breaking a curfew in place to combat rising crime. Instead of taking her to jail, he escorts her to her lavish home overlooking the sea where he meets the girl’s mother and sister. The secrets unearthed when he confronts the mother about a past encounter shatters the veneer of upper-class tranquillity, and threatens to tear the seemingly close-knit family of women apart.

Glenville Lovell grew up in Barbados surrounded by sugarcane and spirits. He is the author of five novels (Fire in the Canes, Song of Night, Too Beautiful To Die, Love and Death in Brooklyn and The Darkest Street) and a short story collection, Going Home in Chains. His stories can also be found in various anthologies, including Queens Noir and Best African-American Stories 2010. His script Ruins of a Great House was read in the PWT’s March 2022 MRTS.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83610360131

Meeting ID: 836 1036 0131

PWT reads new stage, screen, and radio plays on the first Wednesday of every month. For further information or to submit a script for reading in the MRTS, email playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com; call/text/WhatsApp (868) 351-6293; find us on Facebook and Instagram @playwrightsworkshoptt; or on NDATT’s website https://iamndatt.org.tt/playwrightsworkshoptt/.