Webster-Roy: All must help against crime

Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister - ANGELO MARCELLE

AYANNA WEBSTER-ROY, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, on Friday called for all hands on deck in the fight against crime by saying everyone must do their bit, as she responded to an Opposition motion chiding the Government's handling of crime in the House of Representatives.

"Bringing about a crime-free Trinidad and Tobago, ensuring that we have a peaceful society, requires an all-of-society approach. It requires all hands on deck."

She said each person – every man, woman, boy and girl – must play a role to bring about a peaceful society by engaging in various processes.

"I also want to stress how important it is for key institutions in this society to recognise the role that they would have to play to bring about a peaceful TT."

Webster-Roy said MPs have a duty to pass good laws for TT, while the Government must enact good policies.

"There's a role for the judiciary. The judiciary must ensure the wheels of justice turn swiftly and surely so persons do not become disenchanted."

The media must play a role by reporting fairly on crime and violence, she urged.

"There is indeed a role for the religious organisations in TT to re-evaluate the messages that we communicate to out flock, that we re-evaluate what we say to vulnerable men and women who come for guidance within the churches, mandirs and mosques.

"There's a role for every single institution."

She said the Government knew its duty and was working to put policies and programmes in place to bring about the desired kind of society.

Webster-Roy said UN studies suggested one in three women globally had been victims of intimate partner violence.

A local report indicated high levels of emotional, physical and sexual violence against women in TT, she said.

Such abuse has bad consequences for all in TT as it can lead victims to depression, low self-esteem, alcohol abuse and high-risk sexual behaviour.

"We have seen how abuse of women and girls, from generation to generation, becomes part of a vicious cycle, a cycle that we are working to break."

She said on the issue of gender based violence there was no shame in asking for help, as she said her ministry had reached out to international bodies for assistance.

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, in his address later said the public sex offenders registry now has 16 names.