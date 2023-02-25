South East vs Central in Scotia NextGen U15 cricket final

A South East batsman plays a shot against East in the Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 semis in Couva on Friday. -

Reigning champions South East will meet rivals Central zone in a repeat of last year’s Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 final when the 2023 title match bowls off at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva on Wednesday.

Both teams advanced to the final after semifinal wins on Friday.

At the Balmain Literary Recreation Grounds, Central delivered a convincing 199-run triumph over North East.

It was a closer affair at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, where South East held on for a 12-run victory over East.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Central were dismissed for a formidable 293 in 49.4 overs.

A 100-run top-order partnership from number-three batsman Dimitri Ramjattan (75) and opener Saleem Khan (53) built a good foundation for Central.

Their contribution was ably assisted by middle-order batsman Addi Ramsaran’s attacking knock of 78 runs from 69 balls.

Sachin Gransam (2/15) was North East’s best bowler while Ashmir Singh (2/19), Jeremian Belfon (1/31), Zachary Stewart (1/37) and Ethan Ramsundar (1/59) also chipped in.

In reply, North East were decimated for 94 in 26.1 overs, owing to Ra’ed Khan’s mesmerising 7/22 from 8.1 overs.

North East’s top scorers and biggest partnership came from their openers Israel Gonzales (22) and Ramsundar (14), with Shakir Singh (13) the only other real contributor. There were also three "ducks" in the North East innings.

In Preysal, South East batted first and were all out for 173 in 48 overs. Brendan Boodoo (59) was their top scorer while opener Shiva Harripersad (19) and Seyon Charles (17) were the only other main contributors with the bat. Ashmeed Mohammed and Justin Beesai scored 13 each.

Bowling for East, Ravi Seunarine snagged 4/20 and Jadon Rechais (2/17) and Yassir Deen (2/38) bagged two scalps each.

Chasing 174 for victory, East fell agonisingly short as they were restricted to 161/9 in their 50 overs. Openers Christian Lall (43) and Ishant Roopnarine (23) had a fair start but the latter’s pedestrian contribution came from 100 balls.

Even with Renaldo Fournillier’s 34 and Nathan Sagar’s 16 runs, East were unable to get over the line as they ran out of overs.

Zane Maraj (4/30) was the pick of the bowlers for South East with Brendan Boodoo (2/24) and Kristoph Seeraj (1/19) also among the wickets.