Snakes and Ladders and WI cricket

Ricky Skerritt, CWI president - SUREASH CHOLAI

TERRENCE KALLOO

THE DIE seems to have been cast on KL Rahul, India’s opening batsman and vice captain in the current Test series against Australia where India leads two nil and has retained the Gavaskar-Border Trophy in the four-match series, says Karthik Krishnaswamy, senior sports reporter at the The Hindu newspaper.

Rahul’s recent poor run of form, which culminated in an unfortunate dismissal in the second innings of the second Test, has prompted India’s management to make one small change for the remaining two Tests – there is no vice captain. This “demotion” seems like another throw of the dice in the snakes-and-ladder story of Rahul’s Test career.

For those who may have not engaged in the board game Snakes and Ladders, it’s a game where players roll a dice and navigate the board. Landing on a ladder advances a player, while landing on a snake means they have to go back to their previous square. The aim of the game is to reach the final square. The game is a race that’s based on sheer luck and is popular with children and quietly played by Cricket West Indies.

So the question is: Where has the die been cast for the West Indies T20 squad that was a resounding failure Down Under, when we went “way” down under? I was stunned when I saw that the CWI has stuck with the core squad that crashed out after its first-round elimination following defeats by Ireland and Scotland.

In a damning report published last month, the three-man panel comprising Brian Lara, Mickey Arthur and Patrick Thompson Jr, a retired High Court judge, said that the West Indies had a “golden opportunity to hit the reset button.” Yet, it has made a solitary change from the World Cup squad – Romario Shepherd replacing Evin Lewis. Is this hitting the reset button?

Desmond Haynes said, “For the T20Is we have an experienced squad.” Experienced in what, may I ask? One would have thought that after that World Cup debacle heads would have rolled?

Haynes added, “What we are looking for is to form a cohesive unit and look at the players who we believe can form the nucleus as we build towards doing very well and challenging when we host the ICC men’s T20 World Cup in 2024.”

Are we really pressing the button for a tried and tested failed team? Fans would recall that even the warm-up games for the tournament were a failure. And what is the story with Shimron Hetmyer, last seen gleefully and passionately hugging and lifting the trophy for the Gulf Giants in the inaugural edition of the International League T20 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Guyana Times headline on January 9 read, “Guyana and West Indies batsman Hetmyer will play for Gulf Giants (January 2023.)” So was he considered for selection on the West Indies team? And if not, how did he obtain permission to play for the Gulf Giants? Is he under disciplinary action? He clearly is fit to play.

Incidentally, the likes of Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ravi Rampaul, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Dominic Drakes, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford and Carlos Braithwaite also featured in this tournament and the CWI has opted to stay with the team “theme” for the 2024 tourney.

The tournament was played across six venues in the UAE with each team having to play five home and away games before starting the playoffs . And most of these players cannot play for West Indies? It is about time the true fans of WI cricket wake up and smell the coffee.

In my opinion and also my learned colleague and professor of cricket in all formats, the following players must be on our radar if we are to truly press the reset button:

* Shai Hope, who can also wicketkeep and is the current ODI captain.

* Gudakesh Motie, who became the third highest West Indian wicket taker in the history of WI Test cricket.

* Carlos Brathwaite, who won the player of the match award when Gulf Giants lifted the T20 title in Dubai. His pedigree is unquestionable.

* Kevin Sinclair, off spinning allrounder.

* Akeem Jordan, medium pace swing bowler.

* Shurfane Rutherford, left hand batsman, right arm fast bowler.

Also, a way must be found to get Hetmyer back on board. In my years of following professional sports, there is no player that is bigger than the game, unless of course he plays for the West Indies.

It might seem that instead of hiring a three-man team to analyse what took place in the T20 World Cup, an audit should be conducted on the state of West Indies cricket and the “non-objection” clause for players.

West Indies fans have now reached a stage where we are a glutton for punishment while the CWI and its players are only going to “big fete with big flag” (according to Bunji). They play for all the big premier leagues around the world flying their flags, but do not seem to have the passion nor commitment for WI “small fete.”

As Naila and Skinny chanted, “I’ve been patient a/And I’ve been waiting/Call me stubborn.../So don’t you ever let me down again/Cause I’m depending on you/So you better come through.”

The ladders have been whisked away from KL Rahul and the engine room of West Indies cricket, and snakes seem to lie in wait at every corner. However, Snakes and Ladders is a fun game like the game of cricket, but the real fun is winning as often as possible. So what would it be for the West Indies? “Big fete” or “so you better come through?”