"Respect ourleaders atall times"

THE EDITOR: At last American Airlines has seen it fit to offer an apology to both Prime Ministers Rowley and Dr Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent over its faux pas in demanding their check-in procedure in Guyana. One would have expected instant action once the airline's management became aware of the treatment.

The Guyana Government sought the necessary protocols by advising the airline, which failed to duly adhere. It was with feeling that we noted the disappointment of Guyana President Irfan Ali as he lamented the incident.

The necessary protocol must be extended to the leaders of any country. Here the host country further ensured due diligence and followed all steps necessary, not assuming anything.

This is not likely to happen with Caribbean Airlines and we must take note as too often we tend to decry our own.

With the apology by American Airlines we can only hope there will be no repeat. Our leaders deserve respect and recognition at all times.

