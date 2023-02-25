Eversley: 'Duke making Tobago a laughing stock'

Wendell Eversley -

Former hostage Wendell Eversley is calling on THA assemblyman and electoral representative for Roxborough/ Argyle Watson Duke to resign amidst what he termed as unacceptable conduct via social media.

On Friday, Eversley, a survivor of the attempted coup of July 27, 1990, hand-delivered letters to Duke and the THA Presiding Officer Abby Taylor, outlining his position. Taylor’s letter was received by her secretary at the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough and Duke’s letter was left underneath the door to his office at Port Mall., Scarborough.

Addressing the media at James Park in Scarborough, Eversley called on Duke to do the honourable thing as he condemned the public scandal between Duke and his recently resigned Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy leader Kezel Jackson.

Duke and Jackson shared an intimate relationship which later turned sour.

Duke has since filed a police report at the San Juan Police Station against Jackson alleging assault.

Nude photos and videos of Jackson have been circulating online for the past two weeks.

Eversley said: “We must hold public officials accountable, and we must stand up for integrity in public office."

He said he had reservations about Duke in office for some time.

"ANR Robinson, who was the father of the Tobago House of Assembly – the foundation member, the one who fought for the THA Act, the one who was the first chairman of the Tobago House of Assembly, the one who was the first Prime Minister from Tobago, the first President from Tobago, the one who formed the international court of justice that they even called him the godfather of international justice. I could imagine how he is turning in his grave today to see what an assemblyman, a political leader is making Tobago a laughing stock.”

He said Duke is not a role model.

"We have to call a spade a spade and we cannot encourage people to be in our high office, where we can see all sorts of things being exposed."

He called on Tobago's prominent voices to join his call.

“Where are the Winford James, the (Reginald) Dumas, Hochoy Charles – a man who served as chief secretary for about 18 years, where is his voice today? Where are all the people who would stand up and call Watson Duke to resign – are they going to continue to let this man continue to disrespect the people of Tobago, disrespect the people of Trinidad and Tobago?”

Eversley promised to lead a walk from the ANR Robinson International Airport to the Assembly Legislature for the cause in one week's time.