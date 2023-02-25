Aranguez accident causes highway jam
Traffic along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway snarled to a crawl shortly before midday after fire officers blocked off three lanes following an accident on the west-bound lane near Aranguez this morning.
Drivers were diverted to the shoulder as fire officers attended to the injured.
A white panel van and a car both flipped and landed on their roofs. There was no immediate information on the severity of the injuries of the occupants of the vehicles.
Another accident on the east-bound lane in El Socorro also led to traffic on the opposite lanes.
Comments
"Aranguez accident causes highway jam"