Aranguez accident causes highway jam

A van which landed on its roof during an accident near Aranguez on Saturday along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. Photo courtesy Tarikkh Hackshaw

Traffic along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway snarled to a crawl shortly before midday after fire officers blocked off three lanes following an accident on the west-bound lane near Aranguez this morning.

Drivers were diverted to the shoulder as fire officers attended to the injured.

A white panel van and a car both flipped and landed on their roofs. There was no immediate information on the severity of the injuries of the occupants of the vehicles.

Another accident on the east-bound lane in El Socorro also led to traffic on the opposite lanes.