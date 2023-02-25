A govt of soundbites

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: After seven years without any accomplishments, the Rowley regime has become a government of soundbites as opposed to performance. This PNM administration has resorted to persistent public relations gimmicks without any tangible delivery, development, or progress.

Over the last few weeks, this government touted that Carnival 2023 would be the “mother of all Carnivals.” However, beyond the big words, numerous articles reported the small numbers of spectators, issues with adequate funding and reduced activities in the East as well as south Trinidad, suggesting it was anything but the grand affair promised.

As a country we should not be surprised at the stark distance between what was promised and what was actually delivered as this is the same government that told the country that we were “world number one in dealing with covid.” Yet, as soon as the 2020 election was over covid19 spiralled out of control with deaths and rising case numbers to the point another lockdown was implemented.

The problem with this government is that it doesn’t have a real vision for socio-economic enhancement so it reverts to political games. This was evident in the 2020 election when it boasted about the Roadmap to Recovery. However, in the last three years our economy has become stagnant, inflation has risen, unemployment has increased and growth suppressed.

Our country must never forget that this was the same government that told the country it would transform the OWTU from workers into business owners by selling them the refinery. Today the refinery is becoming scrap iron.

Our nation must not ignore the double-standards approach of this government that promised accountability in procurement yet at every angle it has delayed proper procurement legislation.

Its "grandcharge" and political hypocrisy have gone so far as the regional stage where the Prime Minister has been promising to help the region with hydrocarbon development when in reality his own energy sector is facing the lowest levels of oil and gas production in decades.

This government lacks the political will to institute proper policies to propel our nation forward and has instead resorted to soundbites as well as empty promises to cling to office.

NICHOLAS MORRIS

via e-mail