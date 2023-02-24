What about the pan final elsewhere?

Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore - ANGELO_MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore apologised for the late start of the Panorama finals and stated that 2023 would be the last time that it would happen.

The Panorama finals started late due to the Queen's Park Savannah having to undergo a "security sweep" after the Junior Parade of Bands. Ramsey-Moore also boldly stated that next year the Panorama finals would be the sole event at the QPS on Carnival Saturday.

Excuse me, Ramsey-Moore, while I understand your point, talking bold like that was not okay since there should be consultations from now for Carnival 2024.

The children's Carnival should not be shortened or disadvantaged in any way and, if possible, it can be scheduled at another venue where the children and their parents/guardians can have as much fun as possible and as long as possible.

Let us not deny our children anything, please. There must be proper consultations with all stakeholders involved. Is it not possible for the Panorama finals to be held in the South or in the East?

NCC, please have more of our staple Carnival events scheduled in other parts of the country. I am fed up with most of our Carnival events being held in Port of Spain and causing traffic jams, etc.

J ALI

Port of Spain