UTC douse Fire Youth 57-14 in Courts netball

UTC doused Fire Youth 57-14 on Thursday when the Courts All Sectors Netball League championship division resumed at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua.

Goal shoot AviAnn Archie returned with aggression after the Carnival break and scored 34 of her 48 attempts to spearhead the victory.

Goal assist Akiela O’Neil also showed good form as she sank 15 of her 17 shots while teammates StacyAnn Gill and Aaliyah Andrew scored six and two each.

UTC took an early 16-6 lead after the first quarter and extended their dominance in the second period to lead 34-9 at the halfway mark. In the third session, UTC went 43-10 up and continued their reign until the final whistle.

Scoring for Fire Youth was Dionne James (eight), Jelissa Goodridge (five) and Daniella Hall (one).

In the retro division, Defence Force defeated Police 39-22 with the former’s Anastascia Wilson (25) leading all scorers. Makeda Pierre (14) was also on target for the TTDF.

For Police, it was a one-woman show as Beverly Hernandez scored all 22 points.

In the other retro clash, Marvellites beat Jabloteh 28-14. Marvellites’ Denise Rose netted 27 from 37 attempts partnered with seven from 13 from teammate Debra Alie.

Jabloteh’s Julia Britto (nine), Sherry Thomas (three) and Lilia Cameron (two) also got on the scoresheets.

On Saturday, championship matches resume with Jabloteh taking on Defence Force (12.30pm), UTC versus Bermudez (1.45pm) and Police up against TT Post (3pm). Premiership matches follow with Defence Force playing UTT (4.15pm) and Fire facing Police (5.30pm).