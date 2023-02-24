TTCB National League round 3 bowls off

Queen's Park batsman Savion Lara plays a defensive shot against Alescon Comets during a previous round in the National League. - Marvin Hamilton

Round three of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board National League Premiership I continues on Saturday with seven of eight teams still chasing their first outright win of the season.

Clarke Road United is the only team to have notched a clean victory so far, as they defeated Comets Sports by nine wickets in round two, two weeks ago.

The Penal team hope to make it two wins on the trot when they travel to Barrackpore on Saturday to face hosts Victoria United.

Clarke Road United, like all other teams, drew their opening-round tie, against defending champions PowerGen Sports Club, courtesy a game-changing unbeaten century from Nicholas Sookdeosingh (101 not out).

Additionally, PowerGen remain in the hunt for their first outright win, and will have to come good as they head to the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain to face hosts Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC I).

After sharing points with Clarke Road in round one, PowerGen settled for another drawn result against Victoria in the last round.

QPCC I are in a similar position and will be hoping batsman Kirstan Kallicharan continues his good run of form with the bat, having also scored an unbeaten century (100 not out) in his team’s first drawn match against Comets and then 52, in round two, versus QPCC II.

The other two premiership matches see Central Sports up against Comets at Felicity and Preysal play host to QPCC II.

Action also resumes with the Premiership II North and South third round fixtures.

National League Round Three

QPCC I vs PowerGen (Queen’s Park Oval)

Central Sports vs Comets (Felicity)

Victoria vs Clarke Road (Barrackpore)

Preysal vs QPCC II (Preysal)

Premiership II North

Aranguez vs QPCC III (Aranguez)

Munroe Road vs Merryboys (Munroe Road)

EYM vs Prisons (El Socorro)

Cane Farm vs Defence Force (Crown Street)

Premiership II South

St Julien vs Endeavour (St Julien)

Cosmos vs National U19 (Williamsville)

Yorkshire vs Caldrac (Cunjal Recreation Ground)

Marchin Patriots vs Barrackpore (Marchin Grounds)