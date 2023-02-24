Thanks all for a safe, wonderful Carnival

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Carnival 2023 has come and gone. We the people have once again tasted the love, culture and unity brought about by this deep-rooted and historical festival.

The music, dance, energy and colour of our people were presented to the world, plastered on every corner of our country and radiated tremendously.

We must not overlook the sacrifices and efforts made by many to ensure the safety, security and well-being of all of us during this wonderful time.

I commend every member of the protective services. They all did their duty wholeheartedly and diligently to ensure we were protected and well taken care of while we revelled on the streets.

The doctors, nurses and first responders who we take for granted, sacrificed their personal enjoyment to be ready in case we got hurt and needed care.

The public servants, maintenance workers, utility employees, members of the media, musicians, masqueraders and those who worked while we partied, an unequivocal thank you for your service.

The police officers were visible, well mannered and respectful throughout the country. On Ash Wednesday I visited Maracas Beach and there was a large police presence.

The Government must be commended also for providing us a safe and well organised Carnival after the covid19 pandemic.

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher, I commend you for your leadership and organised effort and competency since – and even before – assuming this role.

You have proven that you seek the best interest of all and I truly believe you are the right person at the right time.

We the citizens must support the commissioner, the entire police service, the Government and all agencies to ensure that our country is the best that it can be.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando