Santa Cruz double murder takes toll to 97

File photo

TWO friends were shot and killed on Thursday night after they were ambushed at a house in Santa Cruz.

Police said around 7.10 pm, Jason Hood, 31, of Moraldo Trace, Upper Santa Cruz was at the home of his friend Anderson Phillip, 34, also Moraldo Trace, when they were shot.

Police said relatives of Hood heard multiple gunshots and when they investigated they found both men outside the front door with gunshot wounds.

The injured men were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, by police and were declared dead at about 8 pm.

The latest double murder has taken the murder tally to 97 for the year.