Road repairs start today from Orange Grove to Macoya

File photo of Churchill Roosevelt Highway in Valsayn. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

Road repairs on the westbound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway may cause more traffic than usual.

In a media release, the Ministry of Works and Transport said there will be a temporary traffic disruption from the Orange Grove intersection to the Macoya intersection.

Work began today and is expected to be completed on March 3, a week from today. The hours of work are from 8 am-4 pm daily.

The ministry advises drivers to be cautious and observe all directional signs and barriers. They should comply with police and be aware of heavy equipment around the site.

The release advises the public to drive more slowly on all milled or uneven surfaces, and while nearing the work zone.

The ministry said it regrets any inconvenience caused and thanked the public for its continued co-operation.

For further information, visit the ministry’s website at www.mowt.gov.tt or call the Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency Unit at 638-2350 or 2256/675-4052.