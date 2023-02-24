President to blame for late pan start

Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore -

THE EDITOR: I am quite flabbergasted that Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore could call for the removal of the Junior Parade of Bands on the day of Panorama when the debacle of the unprecedented late start was entirely her fault.

The junior Carnival was finished earlier than recent memory and previously the Panorama never started late because of the finishing of the junior parade.

Simply, there were only two machines available to read tickets, which were totally inadequate.

Additionally, there was no crowd control at the entrance which led to chaos.

She should also take note that the steelband is becoming less significant to Carnival as there is less and less participation on the road.

CARL LEUNG

via e-mail